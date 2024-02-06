"Prop Firm Busters" Manual and Instruction

1. How to easy pass Prop Firm challenge.

a) Attach EA to chart and set up "Trade Method: Simply Challenge". EA will start trade with minimal lot size.









b) Now if the EA works ideal and profit are positive or 0, you can change lot size. Set up "Lot Sizing Method: Lots based on Deposit load %". Set up Deposit load % =90 and your lot size will be 90% of maximum available.





c) Best challenge pass time is New York session open time. Also important is follow notifications from the broker about hyperactivity. If you receive hyperactivity warn - disable EA for 24 hours. Good Luck!









2. FREE difficult/easy test with EA "HFT Phase 2".



3. Parameters.



=SETTINGS=======================

Short Name - Short name identifier for the trading system.

- Short name identifier for the trading system. Magic - Magic number to identify trades placed by the expert advisor.

=METHOD SETTINGS===============

Trade Method: - Trade method selection:

Adaptive Challenge - all parameters can be changed for specific Challenge rules; Simply Challenge - fastest way to pass easy Challenges (easy challenge Prop Firms noted in description). Can change only "Magic" and "Lot Sizing Method". (Cons - you need to follow notifications from the broker about hyperactivity.)

=CALCULATION OF LOT SIZE========

Lot Sizing Method: - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take;

Fixed Lot - will use always fixed lot; Account Balance Step - EA uses minimum lot size for the definite step. Example: if broker minimal lot size is 0.01 and Account Balance is 750, then EA open 0.03 lots if Account Balance Step=250; Lots based on Deposit load % – lot-size based on account equity and margin requirement.

Fixed Lot – the fixed size of trade positions;

Account Balance Step – definite step to calculate lot size from account balance;

Deposit load % - value for adjusting your own initial lot size.





=ENTRY SETTINGS=================

Initial Price (points) - order will be placed at this distance from market.

- order will be placed at this distance from market. Initial StopLoss (points) - SL will be placed at this distance from order price.

=TRAILING STOP SETTINGS=========

Trailing Stop (points) - SL that tracks the price as it moves in one direction (profitable), but not in the opposite direction (lossmaking).

=TIME SETTINGS==================

Time Settings - Enable/disable time settings for trading.

- Enable/disable time settings for trading. Hour Begin - Start hour for trading.

- Start hour for trading. Minutes Begin - Start minutes for trading.

- Start minutes for trading. Hour End - End hour for trading.

- End hour for trading. Minutes End - End minutes for trading.

=ADDITIONAL SETTINGS============

Trade Slower - Slows down trading by specified ticks.

- Slows down trading by specified ticks. Remove Check - Enable/disable checks of trading information (speed up HFT).





4. Prop Firms for Surpassing Challenges:

Infinity Forex Funds(10% off with coupon code "PULSEOFMARKET10")

Kortana Fx

Next Step Funding



Fast Forex Funding



Nova Funding

Quantec Trading Capital

Social Trading Club

M Solutions

MDP Fundings

Sure Leverage

Genesis Forex Funds

Pro Trade Funded

The Talented Traders



Only Funds

Waka Funding

Tradicave



Lion Heart



8figuretrader (Also accept USA traders)

MDP







5. Demo account monitoring

myfxbook.com/portfolio/prop-firm-busters-792-signal/10688643















6. Awards, certificates and manual covers.































