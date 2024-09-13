HFT SCALPER EA FOR PROP FIRM

Many are looking for quick money. Algorithmic trading advisors: scalpers, HFT, or Rebute.

Some people take advantage of this and create test Grails, exploiting certain vulnerabilities in the tester to create a pretty picture and sell it (fraud).

This applies in particular to the tester. MetaTrader 4 doesn't have the ability to conduct high-quality tests—the terminal is almost 20 years old.

Let's take an imperfect, but fairly representative EA and run a test.









The result seems good, so I can use the demo and run a real test.

The result is predictable – a loss.

With the Grail on MT4, everything is clear.

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Let's move on to MetaTrader 5 and run a test as well.

The first test is in "Every Tick" mode.





As we can see, the results are positive, although much worse than MT4, but we can still believe that EA is making money.

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Second test in "Every tick based on Real Ticks" mode





A test on real ticks showed results consistent with real trading on a demo account.





The system operates using pending StopOrders.

- - - - - - - - Conclusion - - - - - - - -



P.S. Написанное не является руководством к действию.





