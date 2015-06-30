EURUSD Intra-Day Price Action Analysis - ranging between Fibo levels waiting for direction

H4 price is located exactly on 200 period SMA line on the chart by previous close H4 bar for now and below 100 period SMA ranging between Fibo resistance level at 1.1277 and 50.0% Fibo support level at 1.1115:
- The price is ranging between Fibo resistance level at 1.1277 and 50.0% Fibo support level at 1.1115.
- If the price breaks Fibo resistance level at 1.1277 so the price will be above 200 period SMA and above 100 period SMA for the primary bullish market condition.
- If the price breaks 50.0% Fibo support level at 1.1115 so the price will be below 200 period SMA and below 100 period SMA for the primary bearish market condition.
- Nearest key resistance level is 1.1277 (H4).
- nearest key support level is 1.1115 (H4).
Trend:
- H4 - ranging