EURUSD Intra-Day Price Action Analysis - ranging between Fibo levels waiting for direction

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.01 11:43

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken - intraday outlook for EURUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD (based on efxnews article)

EURUSD. 'One day older and none the wiser. The market fell back to mid-body levels and stayed there. Outside 1.1110-1.1245 is needed to end a micro-term stalemate, but we guess this could come with the next headline about Greece.'

USDJPY. 'A key ref at 122.04 was yesterday violated, but bears could ask more of dubious price action around the 122-handle. Dynamic support in the bullish "Cloud" ("Kumo") could inspire some buyers to step back in, but resistance at 123.23 & near the 124-mark should temper any attempt to rally the market back towards key resistance at 124.38\47. Extension below 121.85 would target 121.16/07 next.'



USDCAD. 'The market used the high end of the short-term {Fibo­ adjusted) "Cloud" as support and a spring for extension higher. The 1.2563 "Double-top" is one step closer now and none of our short-term indicators indicate a stretch in the displayed timeframe perspective. Prior 1.2423 resistance is thought to act supportive now. Current intraday stretches are located at 1.2375 & 1.2560. A protective sell-stop on short-term longs could be lifted to breakeven (@1.2360).'