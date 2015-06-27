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EUR High Volatility Alert
|Dear Client,
|Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding a possible Grexit from the Eurozone, we would like to warn you that high volatility on EUR pairs is becoming increasingly likely.
All clients should be aware that as we move closer to a possible Grexit, the likelihood of markets opening on Monday with gaps, severe volatility, widened spreads and thin liquidity increases. Indeed, such market conditions are possible even before market close tonight (Friday 26th June 2015).
As a result, we think it prudent to advise you of the risks involved in leaving positions on EUR pairs open over the weekend.
Also, please be advised that should the spreads we receive from our liquidity providers widen significantly, fixed spread accounts will only be open for closing positions until spreads are normalised.
We thank you in advance for your understanding.
If you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.
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