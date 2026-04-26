How to Verify an EA Is Real (Before You Lose $500): Myfxbook, Audited Accounts, Forward Testing

If you don't know how to verify an EA is real before you buy, you're the customer those backtests are designed for. Any vendor with 30 minutes and basic MT5 skills can produce a backtest showing 96% win rate, 2% drawdown, and a balance curve that looks like a stairway to retirement.

It costs nothing. There's no platform that verifies it. There's no penalty for posting it. The MQL5 marketplace will list it. Telegram channels will share it. YouTube ads will run it.

And every single piece of it can be a complete lie.

The question is not "does this EA have good numbers." The question is: can you verify those numbers from outside the vendor's control? If you can't, the numbers don't exist. They're decoration.

This is how to verify an EA is real before you spend $500 — the audit you do before the purchase, not after, when you're already three months in and asking why the live results don't match the screenshots.

The Three Things That Make EA Performance Verifiable

Three independent signals. Each one matters. Together they're hard to fake.

1. A live account on a third-party tracker (Myfxbook, FX Blue, MyFXReturn)

Not a backtest. Not a "real account screenshot." A live account that the vendor connected to a tracker via investor password and that updates automatically every few hours.

The investor password is the key. It's a read-only credential the vendor gives to the tracker. The tracker pulls trade data directly from the broker. The vendor cannot edit, hide, or filter individual trades. The data is what it is.

If a vendor only shows you screenshots of a Myfxbook page instead of linking to the live account, that's already a red flag. Real accounts have shareable URLs that update in real time. Screenshots can be photoshopped, page-inspected, or simply faked.

2. A real broker account with a known broker

The Myfxbook account should show the broker name. Demo accounts on third-tier brokers prove nothing — the vendor could have run thousands of demo accounts and only published the one that randomly survived. Real accounts on regulated brokers (Axi, IC Markets, Pepperstone, RoboForex, FxPro) at least mean the vendor put real money down to produce the data.

If the tracker shows "Demo" — assume the data is meaningless. If the broker is one you've never heard of — research the broker first. Some "AI EA" vendors run fake brokers specifically to display fake accounts that look auditable.

3. Forward testing across at least 3-6 months of varied market conditions

A 3-week live test means almost nothing. Markets cycle through regimes — trending, ranging, news-driven, low-volatility — and the EA needs to survive multiple regimes before you can say anything about how it actually behaves.

Six months of live trading covering at least one period of market stress (NFP weeks, central bank pivots, geopolitical shocks) is the minimum credible window. Anything shorter is a snapshot, not a track record. This is why forward testing matters more than backtesting for any EA — and especially for AI EAs where the model itself adapts in ways a backtest can't simulate.

How to Read a Myfxbook Page Without Getting Fooled

Most traders glance at the gain percentage and the win rate, see green, and stop reading. The vendor knows this. So those are the two metrics most likely to be optimized for display while the rest of the page tells a different story.

Here's the actual order to read a Myfxbook page when you're verifying an EA:

Step 1 — Check the date range

Look at the "Tracking" date or the chart's start date. If the account has been running for 3 weeks, almost any number on the page is statistically meaningless. You need at least 100 trades and 3 months of live data to draw any conclusion. Ideally 300 trades and 12 months.

If the vendor opened the account 6 weeks ago and is showing you a "+47% gain," that's a coin flip dressed up as a track record. Wait, watch, then judge.

Step 2 — Profit Factor over Win Rate

Win rate is the most-displayed and least-useful number on a Myfxbook page. A 96% win rate EA with a profit factor of 0.8 is losing money — the rare losses are 50x the typical wins. A 52% win rate EA with profit factor 1.14 is profitable, and that's the math most people don't run.

Profit factor above 1.0 means the EA makes more than it loses across all trades combined. PF below 1.0 = losing strategy regardless of win rate. PF between 1.0 and 1.2 = thin edge, likely real, likely sustainable. PF above 2.0 over many trades = either an exceptional system or a hidden mechanism (martingale, grid, no stop loss). Either way, investigate before celebrating.

Step 3 — Drawdown vs Highest Balance

Look at the maximum drawdown number, then look at the chart for "Highest balance" and current balance. If the chart shows the account well below its highest point, the EA is currently in drawdown. That's actually a good sign — you're seeing real performance through real adversity. An EA that never shows drawdown periods is suspicious, not impressive.

If the maximum drawdown is unrealistically low (under 3% across 12+ months), check whether the EA uses stop losses on every trade. Low drawdown without stop losses means the EA is holding losers indefinitely — the drawdown will eventually arrive, and it will be catastrophic. Suspiciously low drawdown numbers are usually hiding something.

Step 4 — Trade duration and frequency

An EA averaging 4-second trade duration is a scalper. An EA averaging 5-day duration is a swing system. Both can work — but you need to know which one before you decide if it fits your broker, your VPS, and your spread costs.

Also check trade frequency. An EA that opens 200 trades per week is exposing you to 200 spread payments. If your broker charges 1.5 pip average spread on the pair, that's 300 pips/week of friction the strategy needs to overcome before showing profit. Risk settings have to account for spread costs at the EA's actual frequency, not the theoretical one in the backtest.

Why most "AI EAs" fail forward testing — and what real verification looks like:

The Five Dead Giveaways of a Faked Track Record

Patterns that consistently appear when an account has been manipulated, cherrypicked, or completely fabricated:

1. The chart goes up and to the right with almost no visible drawdowns

Every real strategy has down periods. If the equity curve is suspiciously smooth across 12+ months, either the EA is using a recovery mechanism that hides individual losses (martingale, averaging) or the data is filtered. Smooth backtest curves are usually the signature of disguised martingale.

2. Win rate above 90% on more than 100 trades

Real systems with high win rates exist, but they always pay for it somewhere — usually in the average loss being multiples of the average win. Always check: average win in $ vs average loss in $. If the loss is 5-10x the win, the high win rate is meaningless because the rare losses dominate the math.

3. Multiple "Tracking 1" accounts from the same vendor

Some vendors run dozens of accounts simultaneously and only publish the one that survived. Look for vendor portfolios with multiple accounts visible. If they only show you one, ask why. The honest answer is "I have one live account and that's the one." The dishonest answer is silence.

4. The account is a demo

Already mentioned but worth repeating. Demo accounts can be reset infinitely. Demo accounts have unlimited spreads, perfect execution, and no slippage. A demo account showing 200% gains tells you nothing about live performance — and the vendor knows this when they publish it.

5. The vendor refuses to share the live account URL

"I have a private Myfxbook" or "the live account is for paid users only" — both mean you cannot verify anything. The investor password reveals nothing sensitive (it's read-only) and the live URL costs the vendor nothing to share. If they won't share it, treat the EA as having no track record.

What Real Verification Looks Like (Live Example, April 19 2026)

Easier to show than describe. Here's what an actually verifiable EA account looks like, with real numbers as of today:

Alpha Pulse AI Baseline — RoboForex Real USD Account

Live URL on Myfxbook (public, updated every few hours)

Real broker (RoboForex), real account type (Real USD, 1:500, MT5)

Tracking since launch — 125 live trades

Win rate: 52% (39 of 81 longs, 26 of 44 shorts — broken out separately, not averaged for display)

Profit factor: 1.12 (down from 1.29 over the last two weeks)

Maximum drawdown: 8.60%

Currently 6% off the peak balance ($8,123 on April 2 → $7,613 today)

April month-to-date: +1.23%, 25 trades, 44% win rate (below the EA's average)

None of those numbers are flashy. The PF is borderline. The current month is underperforming. The drawdown is real and visible.

That's the entire point. A real EA, on a real account, has periods that look like this. If a vendor is showing you 96% win rate with 0.4% drawdown, ask them to publish their soft months. Watch what happens.

Verify it yourself. The Myfxbook is public.

Alpha Pulse AI baseline account on Myfxbook — live, updated, including the underperforming weeks. Read the page using the four-step method above. Then decide if the EA is worth your time. See the live account and the architecture.

The 5-Minute Pre-Purchase EA Audit

Before you transfer any money to any vendor, run this checklist. It takes 5 minutes and it will save you 90% of the bad purchases people make in this market.

Live Myfxbook URL? Not a screenshot. Not "private." A clickable URL you can verify yourself. Real broker, not demo? Look at the account type label on the Myfxbook page. "Real" not "Demo." At least 3 months of data? Check the chart start date. Less than 90 days = wait or skip. At least 100 trades? Anything less is not statistically meaningful regardless of how good the numbers look. Profit factor between 1.05 and 2.5? Below 1.0 = losing. Above 3.0 = either incredible or hiding a recovery mechanism. Investigate either way. Maximum drawdown realistic for the strategy? No drawdown over 12 months = stop losses missing or martingale. 30%+ drawdown = excessive risk regardless of returns. Vendor still active? Check the date of last vendor activity (their MQL5 profile, their site, their support channel). Inactive vendors mean no support, no updates, no recourse. Current month visible? Real accounts show the present month including soft periods. If the latest data is from "last quarter," ask why.

Eight checks. Five minutes. If the EA fails any of them, the burden of proof is on the vendor. Most vendors won't pass two.

Build your portfolio on something you can verify from day one.

The free USDJPY portfolio module is fully transparent — code, logic, risk parameters all visible. Test it on demo, verify the behavior, then decide whether to add it to your live setup. Download free — verify before you commit.

Why MQL5 Marketplace Doesn't Solve This For You

The marketplace lists thousands of EAs. It does not verify their performance claims. The rankings on MQL5 don't reflect real-world performance — they reflect sales, reviews, and engagement. A vendor with $497 marketing budget and a few fake reviews can outrank a vendor with a verified live account and zero marketing.

The platform also doesn't enforce any meaningful disclosure. Vendors can post backtests with "tick data quality 99.9%" labels that mean nothing if the dates were cherrypicked. They can claim "live verified results" while showing you a Myfxbook URL that goes to a demo account. They can label any EA "AI-powered" without explaining what the AI actually does.

The platform's incentive is transaction volume. The vendor's incentive is sales. Your incentive is to not lose money. The audit is on you. Nobody else is going to run it.

You verified the EA. Where do you actually run it?

Auditable account (Myfxbook public) + regulated broker + scaled capital with no challenge fees = the honest stack. Axi Select hits all three: real account (no demo trick), regulated in multiple jurisdictions, and parallel capital when you demonstrate edge — without charging you for trying.

Weekly EA verification breakdowns — including the soft months nobody else publishes.

The newsletter tracks live EA performance with full numbers, drawdown periods included, and walks through how to read each Myfxbook week-by-week. Join the newsletter — see what verifiable looks like in practice.

FAQ: How to Verify an EA Is Real Before You Buy

Can I trust a Myfxbook account that shows "verified" badges?

Partially. Myfxbook's verification only confirms the account exists at the broker — not that the data is meaningful. A demo account can be "verified." A 3-week real account can be "verified." Verification is a necessary minimum, not sufficient proof on its own. Always combine the badge with the date range, trade count, broker type, and profit factor checks above.

What if a vendor shows me a screenshot of an MT5 strategy tester instead of a live account?

That's a backtest, not a live track record. Backtests can be optimized, cherry-picked, or simply fabricated. Strategy tester results are useful for development, not for sales claims. Beautiful backtests don't survive live trading because of overfitting. Treat strategy tester output the way you'd treat a job applicant's self-rated skills — interesting, not verified.

How long should I forward-test an EA myself before going live?

Minimum 30 days on demo to confirm the EA actually trades according to its description (not just that it makes money). Then minimum 30-60 days live with very small position size (0.01 lots, or 0.25% risk per trade) to verify behavior on real spreads and slippage. If the EA's vendor is offering a money-back guarantee, use that window for testing — not for evaluation of profitability, which still takes 90+ days.

Are vendor-provided demo accounts useful for verification?

No. Demo accounts have perfect execution, no slippage, no requotes, and infinite resets. A vendor showing demo performance is showing you what the EA does in ideal conditions that don't exist in your trading. The only useful test is on a real broker with real spreads.

What's the minimum capital I should have before testing a paid EA?

If you're spending $300-$500 on an EA, you should have at least $2,000 in trading capital — meaning you can absorb the EA's natural drawdown without forced exits. Testing a $300 EA with a $500 account means one bad month forces you to abandon the test before you've gathered enough data to evaluate. Portfolio thinking matters even at the testing stage. If you want to test EAs with scaled capital without putting $2,000 of your own, Axi Select offers parallel funded accounts (no challenge fee) — the broker provides the capital, you demonstrate the edge.

Can I verify an EA without investing money first?

Yes. Demo-test for 30 days using the EA's standard settings on a broker that matches the vendor's claimed broker (or close to it in spread structure). Verify that the EA's actual behavior — number of trades, average duration, drawdown patterns — matches the vendor's description. If the demo behavior doesn't match the marketing, the live behavior won't either. This pre-purchase test is free except for time.