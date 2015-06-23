GBPJPY Price Action Analysis: waiting for breakout

W1 price is located above 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA for the primary bullish with secondary ranging between 190.68 support level and 195.82 Fibo resistance level:
- 23.6% Fibo level at 190.87 was broken by price from below to above for the bullish trend to be continuing;
- the price was stopped by 195.82 Fibo resistance level and it is ranging between 190.68 and 195.82 levels for now;
- if 195.82 Fibo resistance level will be broken so the primary bullish will be continuing with good breakout possibilities; if 190.68 support
level will be broken by price from above to below so we may see the seco0ndary correction within the bullish trend; otherwise the price will be ranging within familiar levels;
- D1: 'near-term resistance is at 195.48, the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 50% level at 197.50';
- D1: 'risk/reward considerations argue against entering long with prices in close proximity to resistance. On the other hand, the absence of a defined bearish reversal signal suggests taking up the short side is premature. We will remain flat for now, waiting for an actionable opportunity to present itself'.
Trend:
- H4 - ranging bullish
- D1 - bullish
- W1 - bullish
- MN1 - bullish