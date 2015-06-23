Trade idea: Bearish bias on CADJPY

It will be nice to go short at current level 100.22, stop loss 100.4, take profit at 99.05. Price seems to break below upward trend line and pin bar signal has been identified.

Have you paid to attend forex courses before?

- Read our article on "

"

How to manage your risk in FX trading

- Read our article on "

"

Anyone wants to be a proprietary trader?

How much are you willing to pay for forex coursesRisk management in FX Trading

- Read our article on "Do you want to work as a proprietary trader"