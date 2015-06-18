Dollar extends losses vs yen, euro as Fed still wary of raising rates

On Thursday the greenback extended losses against the yen and the euro as the U.S. central bank failed to demonstrate clear commitment to raise rates in September.

In a statement at the end of two days of talks, Fed officials were cautiously optimist about the economy.

Chairwoman Janet Yellen said the Federal Reserve wanted to see "more decisive evidence" of sustained growth before raising rates, but acknowledged that the economy has "expanded moderately" after a weak first quarter. The central bank also decreased its interest projections over the coming years. This cautiousness was interpreted by investors as a dovish stance.

As MarketWatch reported, the majority of Fed officials still want to lift interest rates this year, according to a survey released by the central bank. Only 2 of 17 officials think the bank should wait until 2016.

EUR/USD climbed 0.23% to trade at 1.1366.

USD/JPY declined to 122.95 losing 0.39%.



In the meantime, the kiwi dollar dropped to a five-year trough against the dollar after weaker-than-expected growth figures for the economy.

NZD/USD lost 1.29% to settle at 0.6898.



Earlier, statistics New Zealand reported that the country's gross domestic product climbed by 0.2% in the first quarter, well below expectations for an increase of 0.6%, following a growth rate of 0.8% in the last three months of 2014.

Year-on-year, New Zealand GDP rose by 2.6% in the three months to March, less than the expected 3.0% rise and after a growth rate of 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2014.