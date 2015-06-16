Analyst: Rising interest rates may not be harmful for gold - Video

Mitsubishi’s precious metals strategist Jonathan Butler is being interviewed by Kitco News at the 39th annual International Precious Metals Institute conference. He says a rising interest rate environment may not necessarily be bad for precious metals.

Although U.S. treasury yields have been climbing in anticipation for the Federal Reserve’s rate liftoff, Butler thinks that the potential for rising inflation over the longer term may be beneficial for “non-interest bearing precious metals investments.”



Cash-strapped Greece and possible scenario for the country are also covered by the analyst.



