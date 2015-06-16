ECJ says ECB bond buying is compatible with EU law, adds to sense ECB is winning political debate with Germany

A top adviser to the European Court of Justice paved a way for aggressive action by the ECB next Thursday, after he said an earlier and more controversial debt-buying plan lay within the ECB’s mandate.

ECJ advocate-general Pedro Cruz Villalón said the ECB’s pledge in the summer of 2012 to do “whatever it takes” to save the region from economic catastrophe by buying government bonds was compatible with EU law. The final decision on the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme, expected in four to six months, is likely to follow the advocate-general’s view.

His comments were seen as weakening the case of German opposition to purchases of sovereign debt.



As the Financial Times reported, Hans-Werner Sinn, president of the Ifo think-tank and a fierce critic of QE, said the EU prosecutor had “blatantly contradicted” the opinion of the German Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, which referred the decision to the European Court in Luxembourg.