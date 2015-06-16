GoCoin to merge with credit card processing company Ziftr - merger with Ziftr could be the big announcement from payment platform

They further clarify that when users pay with a credit card or virtual currency, they will receive cash back in their Ziftr Wallet mobile wallet.

Elaborating his point GoCoin Founder and CEO Steve Beauregard said that loyalty points play a key role in a consumer’s choice of payment method, and with the ziftrCoin loyalty platform integrated into the ziftrWallet, he believes they can finally give consumers the right experience to choose digital currencies over cards at checkout.

GoCoin is the Third Largest blockchain Payment Processor



The Singapore-based Bitcoin payment processing startup and mobile wallet GoCoin currently boasts the status of third largest blockchain payment processor. The press release informs that the company hopes this new merger will enable it to challenge Coinbase and BitPay more effectively. It’s worth a mention that Coinbase and BitPay have emerged as leading payment processors.



The merger according to observers is showing a tendency in Bitcoin ecosystem where companies are trying to come together to face the challenges more effectively than ever. Even Ziftr CEO Bob Wilkins believes this merger will help further disrupt the payments market as both the companies come with their respective strengths.

