Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil
Weekly Trends

Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil

12 June 2015, 16:35
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
213
US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Prices paused to digest losses after sliding to the weakest level in three weeks. Near-term support is at 11834-9 area (May 20 close, 50% Fibonacci retracement), with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 61.8% level at 11790.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are stalling after launched a recovery at rising trend line support set from late-March lows. A break above trend line resistance at 2109.50 exposes the 50% Fibonacci expansion at 2119.10.



GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices narrowly edged above falling channel resistance, warning that the down move from mid-May highs may be unraveling. A break of trend line resistance at 1201.02 exposes the May 18 high at 1232.30.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – Prices may be resuming the recovery launched from mid-January lows after completing a Flag continuation pattern. Near-term resistance is at 66.69, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion, with a break above that exposing the 38.2% level at 70.25. Alternatively, a move below Flag top resistance-turned-support at 64.34 targets a rising trend line at 62.79.
#gold, S&P 500, technical analysis, crude oil