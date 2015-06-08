Technical Analysis - a quick look at EURUSD and GBPUSD

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.08 15:51

Obama and better German data help the common currency (based on forexlive article)

"The EURUSD has pushed higher in early NY trading. The pairs bullishness is being attributed today to reports from a French official that Pres. Obama told delegates that the strong dollar posed a problem. The White House denied the report. Better German industrial production and a higher trade surplus may have also contributed to better tone in the European's common currency. The stronger US employment report has been taken off the front pages for the time being."







"So the bulls are in control. The 100 hour MA is being pushed. The 50% looms above. Look for sellers on a test, but sellers will have to show that they can take back control in this EURUSD bullish day. That means moving back below those levels which were resistance. The 100 hour MA, the 38.2% retracement at 1.11749 will be the first levels to go below and stay below if the sellers are to take back control."

