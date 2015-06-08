Technical Analysis - a quick look at EURUSD and GBPUSD

GBPUSD has been up and down today. On Friday, the pair successfully held the 50% of the move up from the April low to the May high at the 1.5191 level. That, along with the 50% and the 200 bar MA on the 5 minute chart has the buyers with the edge.
Looking at the daily chart, the GBPUSD found support buyers against the 50% on Friday and bounced (after the stronger US employment report). The 100 day MA (blue line in the chart below) at 1.51706 today, could also be in play this week if the price should rotate back lower.