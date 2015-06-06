EUR/USD 8-12 June: weekly fundamentals and Technical

Last week a series of fundamental data for the U.S. released a pretty good result which is then closed with a rally of the dollar after data showed the numbers exceed the NFP, though acceleration is still memorable USD half-hearted because growth in jobs data thus coupled with the level of unemployment (Unemployment Rate) rose 0.1% in May.

Despite this overall U.S. data showed a pretty good outcome rather than the period and the previous weekend, among other ISM Manufacturing PMI, ADP Non-Farm Employment Change, Trade Balance, Unemployment Claims and Non-Farm Employment Change (NFP). The rest is probably still need time to show its performance due to the impact of winter weather and weak growth in the first quarter of this year round, including Factory Orders m/m, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and the Unemployment Rate.

Next weekend (8-12 June) not too much important data that will be released, among others, Retail Sales, Unemployment Claims, PPI and Consumer Sentiment.

EURO

Last week data from the Euro zone a little more shine than the U.S. data, marked by recovering data inflation (CPI Flash Estimate y/y) for the first time since 6 months ago, followed by Retail Sales were positive and the level of unemployment (Unemployment Rate) down 0.1%, as well as Factory Orders m/m Germany are higher in the last 3 months.

Comment the Draghi pitched cautiously optimistic against the prospect of a eurozone economic recovery supported the single currency, saying that the ECB had a positive impact of QE since the asset purchase stimulus programme launched in January 2015. But the rise of the Euro post statement Draghi are also haunted by the Greece drama still walking a lot which is then followed by the request of Athens at the IMF to be able to defer mortgage payments debts (due June 5) to be combined with the payment scheduled for June 30.

Not a lot of important data that will be released in the next week from the Euro zone, but there is no harm if looking closely at some of the data among other German Industrial Production m/m, German Trade Balance, the Sentix Investor Confidence, the Revised GDP q/q and Industrial Production m/m.

Euro Rally last week was not able to bring the price penetrating 1.14 or close to 1.1465 (High 15 May). Pinbar bearish formed 4 June into early signals of short-term bearish risk which is confirmed with break under 1.1207 until passing the Kijun-sen (1.1141). NFP data release then dragging prices down to test support important 1.1044, however short-term buyers turned out to be still responding in the range of the level that caused the price of rectified rises more than 50 pips.





Mid-term bias for a while it was still positive with prices moving above the Daily Ichimoku Cloud, with the indicator RSI are located on the territory of neutral. Tenkan-sen currently shifts are under the cents-Kijun indicated that pressure sellers will still be felt in the next few days and risk pursuing support crucial 1.1044 where break below this level opens the way to test that changes the refractive 1.0818 mid-term becomes negative.

On the upside, above the flat Kijun-sen 1.1141 needed to open opportunities extendconsolidation or corrective scale mid-term to return to face with nearby 1.1207resistant. Otherwise on the downside side, below Kijun-sen 1.1141 risky test supportcrucial 1.1044, but it takes a break below 1.0818 to restore price downtrend was on track again.