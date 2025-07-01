OH YESSS! 🚀 WE'VE MADE THE JUMP TO FULLY AUTOMATIC! 🤖💥

Aria Connector EA (MT5 to ChatGPT and more...)

📌 Public channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 📌 Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140434





Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its first version, Aria establishes a real and direct connection with the official GPT models, becoming a tool for technical and operational analysis with real foundations, clarity, and total control. You’ll never trade alone again, as Aria offers 100% live analysis for any pair and timeframe, using technical indicators already loaded into the system and providing percentage-based certification for each trade issued by the AI decision assistant.

Direct connection — no middleman — between your MetaTrader 5 and any version of ChatGPT you choose, with 100% live analysis, for any pair and timeframe, based on technical foundations and indicators already loaded into Aria, with the big advantage of percentage-based certification for each trade issued by the AI decision assistant, NOW FULLY AUTOMATIC!





To ensure all traders can access this revolutionary technology, we’ve designed a tiered roadmap : those who bet from the beginning can buy it for just $300 and will be considered "Aria Founders", with a key role inside the private group explained further below, while the final price of the professional version will be $1900. This structure rewards early investors with full access to all future versions at no extra cost and with exclusive rights that only Aria Founders will have.

Roadmap:

Stage 1 – ARIA BASE v1.0 - PHASE COMPLETED

Price: $300 (exclusive price for Early Investors - Aria Founders)

Features:

Direct connection with OpenAI ( GPT 4 Turbo, GPT 4o, GPT 4o mini and GPT 3.5 Turbo )

) Technical analysis with custom prompts including indicators and key levels

Recommendations with percentage-based certification (e.g., BUY: 87%)

(e.g., BUY: 87%) TP and SL decided by the AI and automatically placed in the trading panel for full convenience

Visual panel with manual execution buttons and professional design so you can take a trade with one click

Popup, push, and email alerts

Private group "Aria Founders" with suggestion and voting rights

Ideal for early investors and traders who want to be part of an active community, using AI as the main advisor in every decision. With the purchase in this Stage 1, you get access to all future updates at no extra cost and to the exclusive Aria Founders group with special rights explained further below.





Stage 2 – ARIA AUTO v2.0 : We are currently in this phase !

Price: $600 (Aria Users Private Group)





V2.0 – Original Roadmap Proposed by the Devs

Auto-execution of AI signals: Aria can now open trades automatically, with no human intervention required.

Confidence Filter: You decide the minimum confidence threshold (e.g. 80%) that a signal must reach to be valid.

Fully Customizable SL/TP and Risk Management

Choose how to manage risk: fixed points, percentage-based, ATR-based, or AI-generated targets.

Visual Interface Preserved: The new version still includes the manual trading panel





Goal: take automation to the next level: the EA executes trades by itself, based on GPT-backed decisions, while allowing the trader to keep control over the decision process, adapting Aria to their own preferences (not the other way around, like most EAs do).





V2.0 - Major Updates Added – Suggested by Founders, Implemented by the ARIA Team:



1- Dynamic Trailing Stop by Percentage (true/false + selectable options): In addition to fixed pip trailing stops, you can now use ATR-based or percentage-based trailing. Breakeven logic is also included (true/false).

2- Second AI Check While Trade is Active (true/false): Allows a second AI query once a trade is open — at 50% progress — to perform a fresh evaluation of the current price levels and market context. Based on how the trade has evolved so far, the AI will determine whether any kind of intervention is advisable.

3- Higher Timeframe Confirmation (true/false): Cross-checks signals against a higher timeframe for improved trend validation. Scalpers can disable this for lower timeframes.

4- Customizable Daily Trading Hours: Define specific trading windows for each day of the week. Includes separate weekend trading control with true/false toggle.

5- Intelligent SL/TP Modes: Choose from:

Percentage-based

ATR-based

Fixed points

AI-generated levels (recommended)

6- Hidden SL/TP Execution: Your SL and TP are managed internally and not visible to the broker — minimizing the risk of stop hunting. Also with true/false option.

7- Advanced Bullish Engulfing + Broken Support Detection (on H4): Detects strong reversal setups + Impulse Filter: avoids entering trades if the price moves too aggressively after the pattern, which may indicate a fakeout.

8- Dynamic Volatility Awareness: ARIA adjusts its logic in real-time based on current volatility levels — perfect for high-impact news environments.

9- Fully Redesigned GUI ( Graphical User Interface) Panel: The visual interface has been significantly upgraded. Static windows have been replaced with draggable panels that you can reposition freely across the chart. Tabs have also been added within each panel to separate automatic and manual features, allowing for a cleaner, more efficient user experience regardless of trading mode.

10- Custom Trade Comments + Editable Magic Numbers: You now have full control over trade comments and magic numbers. This means you can remove or replace the default label ("Aria Connector - BUY/SELL") with your own text or leave it blank. You can also assign any custom magic number.

This feature is especially useful for those trading on funded accounts in manual mode, as it allows for full anonymity and helps avoid strategy detection.



















Stage 3 – ARIA STRATEGY v3.0 - Upcoming Phase: JULY, 24 2025.

Price: $900

New features:

AUDIT & Backtest of past AI decisions



Data export to Excel/CSV for analysis



Performance panel by pair , timeframe, and strategy



Detailed log of each GPT decision



News filtering via AI or calendar





Ideal for: Traders who want to analyze, audit, and optimize the AI per pair!





Stage 4 – ARIA GPT-FUSION v4.0 - AUGUST 2025

Price: $1400

New features:

Multi-AI support: LLaMA, Claude, Gemini, etc.

LLaMA, Claude, Gemini, etc. In this version you can choose to use a single AI or multiple combined. If you choose multiple, you can configure them with one click so they vote among themselves before authorizing a trade, achieving a consensus-based confirmation.

Fully editable prompts: each trader can customize the AI behavior by uploading their own .txt file or writing directly from the panel. Predefined templates by strategy will also be included, tailored to different AIs for a more demanding cross-approach.

each trader can customize the AI behavior by uploading their own .txt file or writing directly from the panel. Predefined templates by strategy will also be included, tailored to different AIs for a more demanding cross-approach. Adaptive mode by trading session (Asia, London, NY)

Goal: Allow the trader to define custom conditions by combining AI logic with their own technical strategy, creating a more powerful and flexible hybrid system.





Final Stage – ARIA PRO v5.0 - SEPTEMBER 2025

Price: $1900

New features:

Local/remote fine-tuning with learning from past results

with learning from past results " GPT Coach " mode that warns before trading if there are logical risks

" mode that warns before trading if there are logical risks Prop Firm mode with drawdown and daily/total risk management

with drawdown and daily/total risk management Simulation of full strategies in AI

Ideal for: Advanced traders, professionals, or traders who offer their services to others to pass funded account challenges.





General Community for Users - PRIVATE GROUP All buyers, no matter the stage, will have access to a private group where they can share experiences, solve doubts, and propose ideas for future versions. This group will be different from the Founders group and focused on collaborative exchange between active Aria Connector users.





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I backtest the EA?

No. Aria Connector EA cannot be tested in MT5’s Strategy Tester because its functionality depends on a live connection with OpenAI via your API Key. The AI only responds in real time, so this behavior can’t be emulated in traditional backtests.

Do I need programming knowledge to use it?

No. You just need to enter your API Key following the step-by-step instructions. If you don’t know how to get your API Key, check the link above "connect Aria with OpenAI"

Which GPT version should I use?

Aria V1 is compatible with GPT 4 Turbo, GPT 4o, GPT 4o mini and GPT 3.5 Turbo via OpenAI API — use whichever you prefer. Later in Version 4, it will also be compatible with LLaMA, Claude, and Gemini.





What exactly is Aria Connector EA?

In Version 1 (ARIA BASE): It’s a bridge between your MT5 and OpenAI. It doesn’t trade by itself — it gives recommendations with technical analysis and percentage-based certification, helping you make better decisions with one click. (ENDED)

In Version 2 (ARIA AUTO): Aria evolves to full automation. The AI’s recommendations are executed automatically if they meet the trader’s defined criteria (minimum confidence %, risk, TP/SL type, etc.). CURRENT PHASE

In Version 3 (ARIA STRATEGY): Aria adds analysis and audit capabilities. You can review past decisions, export results, and detect performance patterns to optimize your strategies. Upcoming Phase: July 24

In Version 4 (ARIA GPT-FUSION): Aria becomes a multi-AI system, adding LLaMA, Claude, and Gemini. Users can combine multiple AIs and define how they interact (e.g., cross-voting or priority rules). You can also customize prompts and adapt them to global trading sessions.

In Version 5 (ARIA PRO): Aria reaches its full potential: machine learning, Coach mode, compatibility with Prop Firms, and advanced AI strategy simulation.





We invite you to grow with Aria in community, if you have any questions, write to us!

Aria Devs

binaryforexea team



