Gold investment expert: Fed might prepare to hike rates in June as data was better than expected - Video

Investment strategist Sara Nunnally was interviewed by Kitco News for her technical outlook on the gold market. Sara has her own projection on when the Federal Reserve is most likely to raise interest rates.

Although gold is somewhat regaining ground, more is needed to push prices above the key level of $1,200 an ounce.



The yellow metal is suffering because investors are hesitating in their views on an eventual interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, as there has not been a hard and fast ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on a rate hike by the end of the year.



"They are easing folks into it and that means, in some people’s minds, that the decision has not been made yet and could go either way,” she says. “You are going to see prices fluctuate a bit until that point where they say ‘yes we are going to raise rates…”



Nunnally personally believes that although September is the most likely time for the liftoff, she believes the Fed should be preparing to hike rates in June, as the recent economic data was better than expected.



