Dollar trims gains in a quiet trade

The dollar pulled back from session highs but remained supported by Friday's U.S. employment data and as trading was expected to remain quiet with no major U.S. data to be released throughout the day.



The U.S. Labor Department reported on Friday that the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in April, just shy of economists forecast for 224,000. The unemployment rate ticked down from 5.5% to 5.4%, the lowest since May 2008.

March’s payrolls report was revised to show that only 85,000 jobs were created, the fewest since June 2012.

The euro edged lower, with EUR/USD down 0.33% to 1.1163.

Sentiment on the single currency remained vulnerable as Greece and the euro zone were to hold a fresh round of talks later Monday as Athens scrambles to reach an agreement on a package of economic reforms in order to access fresh bailout funds.

Greece’s government indicated that it was still hopeful that progress would be made but euro zone officials have indicated that too many issues still remain unresolved. Athens was due to repay approximately €770 to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday.

GBP/USD climbed 0.68% to four-month highs of 1.5560.

In the United Kingdom, the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.50%, where it has been since March 2009, and maintained the stock of asset purchases financed by the issuance of central bank reserves at £375 billion.

Elsewhere, the dollar was higher against the yen and the Swiss franc, with USD/JPY up 0.13% to 119.92 and with USD/CHF gaining 0.32% to 0.9328.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars remained weaker, with AUD/NZD down 0.28% to 0.7908 and NZD/USD tumbling 1.88% to 0.7354.

Earlier Monday, the National Australia Bank reported that its business confidence index remained unchanged at 3 last month. Meanwhile, USD/CAD held steady at 1.2074.