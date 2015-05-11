The Diary Of A Layabout Trader
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The Diary Of A Layabout Trader

11 May 2015, 10:37
Norbert-Reinhold Stechkahnfahrer Saldanha
Norbert-Reinhold Stechkahnfahrer Saldanha
0
188
Monday 11th May 2015  Ftse 100 trades   -3, +13, +11 Nice start to the week . End of Day Trading
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