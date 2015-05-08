The Diary of a Layabout Trader
My Trading

The Diary of a Layabout Trader

8 May 2015, 14:52
Norbert-Reinhold Stechkahnfahrer Saldanha
Norbert-Reinhold Stechkahnfahrer Saldanha
0
161
Just made a quick trade, Trading the US Non-Farm Employment Change.  + 20 pips
Files:
non_farm_payroll.png  90 kb
#dax, FTSE, Non-Farm Employment Change, day trading, forex, investing, spread betting