All Blogs / My Trading All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules My Trading The Diary of a Layabout Trader 8 May 2015, 14:52 Norbert-Reinhold Stechkahnfahrer Saldanha 0 161 Just made a quick trade, Trading the US Non-Farm Employment Change. + 20 pips Files: non_farm_payroll.png 90 kb #dax, FTSE, Non-Farm Employment Change, day trading, forex, investing, spread betting Source To add comments, please log in or register How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 35 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 55 0 1 Are Expert Advisors Really Profitable? Trading Systems 40 0 1 What is an Expert Advisor? Trading Systems 42 0 1 The Psychology of Consistency Trading Systems 62 0 Ashinton: More Than Trading Software Trading Systems 66 0 What I Learned Building a Multi-Symbol Scanner (Including a Real Broker Surprise) Analytics & Forecasts 38 0 Global Investing FX Terminal in Live Use: One Month on a Small Real Account Trading Systems 89 0 How to Trade High-Impact News with Pending Orders in MetaTrader 5 Analytics & Forecasts 141 2 1 Understanding Drawdown: What EA Buyers Should Check Before Purchasing Analytics & Forecasts 97 0 1 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 12 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 18 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 23 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 20 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 25 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 26 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 24 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 27 0 200 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 54 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 35 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB