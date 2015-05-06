The Diary of a Layabout Trader



Wed 6 May Ftse 100 , -10,-11, +11 ,+10 , +18 pips. Not a bad morning on the Ftse, could not trade yesterday because of technical problems with my trading platform, so spent most of yesterday swearing and cussing with my broker!!! smile emoticon The Dax continues to make huge moves!! Fuck some serious dosh to be made trading that!! But equally it can also be a vicious son of a bitch and tear your balls off! So for now i will continue to trade the nice gentle pussy Ftse! End of trading day.