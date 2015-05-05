European stocks surge, UBS net profit soars 88%

On Tuesday European stocks surged for a second day as companies including UBS Group AG and Adidas AG posted better-than-estimated results.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.3 percent to 398.13 at 8:34 a.m. in London. Shares rebounded Monday after their biggest weekly loss since December, as data showed manufacturers raised prices for the first time in eight months.

The Stoxx 600 lost 3.4 percent last week as the euro rallied and the Federal Reserve left open the prospect of interest-rate increases even amid weak U.S. economic growth.

Swiss banking giant UBS registered a surge in profit, beating analysts' forecasts, as market volatility and strong client activity boosted earnings in the first quarter of 2015.

The bank said it had navigated the extraordinary challenges of the period, which included the Swiss National Bank's shock decision to unpeg its currency from the euro.

Net profit came in at 1.98 billion Swiss francs ($2.12 billion), up from 1.05 billion francs from the year-ago period, and nearly double a Reuters forecast of 1.1 billion francs, CNBC reported.



Investors will now look ahead for the European Commission’s latest economic forecasts for indications of how successful European Central Bank stimulus measures have been in reviving growth in the region.

Market players also await data on U.S. trade and service industries is also due on Tuesday, as well as Friday’s payrolls numbers amid speculation over the timeline for U.S. rates.