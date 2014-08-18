Will bullish trendline ride for DAX?

The DAX initially tried to rally during the course of the week, but you can see that the €9300 level has in fact offered a bit of resistance that the market is currently trying to deal with. The failure to get above there has produced a shooting star though, and that is in fact a relatively negative sign. We believe that the €9000 level below is rather supportive though, so we need to clear at least that, if not the €8900 level to begin selling. On a break above the top of the shooting star, that is obviously a very bullish sign.









