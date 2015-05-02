Technical Analysis - USDCHF below 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA breaking 0.9307 support for bearish to be continuing

D1 price broke 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA from above to below on close D1 bar for the bearish market condition to be started:
- USDCHF is traded below 200 period SMA
- USDCHF is located below 100 period SMA
- The price is crossing 0.9307 support level from above to below for the bearish market condition to be continuing
- USDCHF is ranging between 0.9860 resistance and 0.9307 support levels
- Key resistance level is 1.0125
- Key support level is 0.9307
|Resistance
|Support
|1.0125
|0.9307
|0.9860
|N/A
Trend: D1 - bearish