Weekly Trends

Technical Analysis - USDCHF below 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA breaking 0.9307 support for bearish to be continuing

2 May 2015, 22:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
1
365

D1 price broke 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA from above to below on close D1 bar for the bearish market condition to be started:

  • USDCHF is traded below 200 period SMA
  • USDCHF is located below 100 period SMA
  • The price is crossing 0.9307 support level from above to below for the bearish market condition to be continuing
  • USDCHF is ranging between 0.9860 resistance and 0.9307 support levels
  • Key resistance level is 1.0125
  • Key support level is 0.9307


Resistance
 Support
1.01250.9307
0.9860
N/A

Trend: D1 - bearish

#usdchf, technical analysis, price pattern