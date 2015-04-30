Analysis: $1,222 Key For Gold - Video

The recent string of poor economic data weighed on the US currency meanwhile giving a boost for the gold. Kitco analyst Peter Hug shares his thoughts on the gold market reflecting upon when the rate hike will finally come.

Soft economic data which came out in the recent days again reinforces the effect of the economy not being as buoyant as many analysts think it could be, Peter says. This naturally leads to that same question of when the Fed will raise rates - in June or September, which Peter still sees only in 2016.



