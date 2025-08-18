⚡Scalper Investor EA — Grab the Pips, Protect the Equity



Tired of EAs that either sit flat for weeks or blow up accounts with martingale and grids? 👉 Scalper Investor EA is pure scalping logic — no gimmicks, no gambling, just clean setups and tight risk control.

Built on a Reversal play with Keltner Channels, this bot nails quick pullbacks but only when the market checks all the boxes: volatility ✅, trend filter ✅, clean signal ✅, no crazy spreads or slippage ✅.

And here’s the kicker: a Trend-Following module is on the way (free upgrade). Buy now, and you’re set before the price moves higher.









👉 Scalper Investor EA only pure scalping - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139303?source=Site+Profile+Seller





🔑 Key Features



📊 Reversal Strategy — catching pullbacks when the market tips its hand



💹 11 FX pairs locked and loaded: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, and more



⏱ M15 & H1 timeframes — fast moves or slower swings, your call



🛡 Risk first — hard SL on every trade, zero martingale, zero grid



⚡ One shot, one pair — no stacking, no overexposure



🌍 Prop firm ready — FTMO / MFF friendly rules, low floating DD



💵 Low entry — start from $500, leverage 1:30+ (RAW/ECN accounts recommended)





Guys, of course, any words must be backed up by practice, so I created two monitorings that show the real performance of Scalper Investor on the live market. Take a look at these signals and you will see that it’s truly stable. Of course, they are only at the beginning of their tremendous growth, but even now you can already see the strong potential - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fibomen2/seller









Well, now let’s return to the theory and study the technical features of the Scalper Investor Expert Advisor, and below I’m sharing a combined test conducted on 11 different currency pairs.

This test illustrates how Scalper Investor performs when trading simultaneously on all the recommended pairs:













My Telegram group - link

My Youtube channel - link



