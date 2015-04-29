SILVER (XAGUSD) Intra-Day Technical Analysis - Ranging Bullish with 16.30 Support and 16.68 Resistance

H4 price is on primary bullish with secondary ranging market condition located between 16.30 support and 16.68 resistance levels:



Chinkou Span line is located too far from the price for any possible breakout/breakout for today on H4 timeframe



The price is located far above Ichimoku cloud/kumo which is indicating the primary bullish market condition

The nearest support level for H4 price is 16.30

The nearest resistance level for H4 price is 16.68

Resistance

Support

16.68 16.68 N/A

15.77



If H4 price will break 16.30 support level on close H4 bar so we may see the correction of the price movement within the primary bullish condition.

If H4 price will break 16.68 resistance level on close H4 bar so the primary bullish will be continuing up to the new new top forming.

If not so we may see the bullish ranging between 16.30 support and 16.68 resistance levels.



Recommendation for short: watch H4 price to break 16.30 support for possible sell trade

Recommendation to go long: watch H4 price to break 16.68 resistance for possible buy trade

Trading Summary: ranging



TREND

: bullish