Greenback mixed vs peers; FOMC statement ahead

On Wednesday the dollar was mixed against its rivals, as investors expected the release of U.S. economic reports and the Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the day.



The dollar was vulnerable after a recent series of disappointing data which has prompted investors to scale back expectations on the timing of a first rate hike by the U.S. central bank.

Investors were looking ahead to preliminary data on first quarter U.S. economic growth and a report on pending home sales later in the day for further indications on the strength of the recovery, ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement.

EUR/USD edged up 0.17% to 1.1000.

The euro was higher amid optimism that Greece is moving closer to reaching an agreement with its creditors on a package of economic reforms for bailout funds.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday made changes in the team handling talks with the country’s international lenders removing Finance Minister from the position of a coordinator - the move which fueled hopes that a deal can be reached in time to avert a default.

The dollar was steady against the Swiss franc, with USD/CHF at 0.9552.

The pound was higher, with GBP/USD up 0.11% to a nearly two-month peak of 1.5353.

In the United Kingdom, the Nationwide Building Society earlier reported that its U.K. house price index rose 1.0% this month, exceeding expectations for a 0.2% uptick, after a 0.1% gain in March.

Market players now closely watch the outcome of the upcoming U.K. general elections on May 7.

The greenback was higher against the yen, with USD/JPY up 0.40% to 119.32.

The commodity-exposed Australian and New Zealand dollars were weaker, with AUD/USD dropping 0.55% to 0.7978 and NZD/USD declining 0.56% to 0.7674.

Earlier, Statistics New Zealand said that trade surplus in the country widened to NZ$631 million in March from NZ$50 million the previous month while analysts had expected the trade surplus to widen to NZ$341 million last month.

Another report showed that the ANZ business confidence index for New Zealand slipped to 30.2 this month from 35.8 in March.

Meanwhile, USD/CAD rose 0.33% to trade at 1.2072.