_SoHarD_dB_w@®Ez_ NEW Logo and going BIG on Community Management

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My first official business logo for my online posting and my website _SoHarD_dB_w@®Ez_ of course.
I'm going big on community management and because I'm combining that with blogging this is a perfect way to get you
to visit my Google Community I also have a special section especially devoted to this community and blog here.
I have already partnered up with John Docherty, he's a trustworthy father of 2 kids, a boy and a girl and he gives back
to the community and me in particular. But that's what we are all about, we both do something with trading & binary options.
I have coded a very nifty script that ranked #1 for weeks and it's rated with 4 stars plus it's translated in 3 other languages...
Spanish, Russian & Chinese I think... I'm very proud of that because that is my very first script that I created myself and
everyone loves it and rates it high. I want to thank everyone that took the time to review my script and give me the stars for it.
It's very much appreciated here.
John and I are Full-Time Internet Marketers, we both give coaching for our affiliate programs and we give exclusive support to our
community members. If you are like us, giving back to the community and really like minded and devoted you are welcome to
promote yourself if you are a signal provider for example. Just post it under the related tab.
We ask very little in return for every post you want to add in my community you need to click about 20 +1's and if someone
asks you a question about your promo you need to follow up with that person and help them with their question. That's all
and I think that's not much to ask in return that you can leverage a paid traffic source with and Google AdWords campaign
totally for free.
Only you have to be a member and really participate in my community.
Here's the link to my Google Community again if you think you're qualify for it