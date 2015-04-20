Economic calendar April 21-24

Below are listed the most important events from the world of economy which are likely to influence market sentiment in the period from April 21 to April 24.



Tuesday, April 21



The ZEW Institute is to report on German economic sentiment.

Wednesday, April 22



The U.S. is to issue data on existing home sales.

Thursday, April 23



The euro zone is to publish survey data on private sector economic activity, while Spain is to release its employment report.

The U.S. is to report in initial jobless claims and new home sales.

Friday, April 24



In the euro zone, the Ifo Institute is to report on German business climate.

The U.S. is to terminate the week with a report on durable goods orders.