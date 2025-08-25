UPDATE: FULL INTEGRATION OF ARIA WITH FREE AIs

We are proud to announce the release of Aria Connector EA V3.2, a groundbreaking update that takes intelligent trading to the next level. This version introduces the most requested feature from our community:
🌐 Full Integration with OpenRouter: 74 Paid Ais + 38 of the best Free Ais = 112 Models to choose from!
For the first time, Aria connects directly with OpenRouter.ai, giving you access to multiple AI models from different providers in one place.
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✅ Free AIs available after a one-time deposit of just $10 (not a subscription).
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✅ Up to 1000 free daily queries to AI models such as Llama, Gemini, DeepSeek, Qwen, Grok, Mistral and more.
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✅ Paid AIs also supported, including GPT-4o, Claude Sonnet, Llama-70B, Qwen-72B, etc.
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✅ One unified API key for all models.
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✅ 5 simultaneous instances inside Aria, each with its own AI of your choice.
🔹 Other Key Improvements in V3.2 (all requested by our user community)
Control Systems
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Off-hours Query Control – Avoids unnecessary API usage.
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Spread – Block trades in unfavorable conditions.
- Fractal Filters - Analyzes price fractals across multiple timeframes (H1, H4, D1) to confirm the trend direction.
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Cooldown – Prevents overtrading after TP/SL.
AI Intelligence
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Better Prompts – Avoid trades near extreme support/resistance.
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Candle History – AIs now see recent OHLC candles for improved context.
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Configurable AI Decisions – Choose how many AIs must agree (majority or consensus).
Monitoring & Transparency
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Upgraded AI Status Panel – Real-time states (OK, Error, Waiting, No Balance).
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Last Query Timestamps – Exact record of AI activity.
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OpenRouter Status – Track all 5 instances at a glance (Free or Paid).
Technical Features
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TP to Breakeven – Secure trades dynamically.
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Magic Number for Trailing Stop – No conflicts with multiple instances.
👥 A Solid Community Behing Aria
One of the greatest strengths of Aria is its community of active traders. The more experienced users, who have been working with Aria for months, are extremely collaborative, sharing their presets, helping new traders, and constantly suggesting improvements or new features. Their contributions and ideas are invaluable.
Every day we exchange feedback with all users (both new and experienced) in our private Telegram group (and also here on MQL5). Traders share their perspectives and needs, and our team transforms this input into intermediate updates between major versions, just like this V3.2 release
👉 Being an Aria user means having access not only to a powerful EA, but also to a strong community where everyone works towards the same goal: making each new version more powerful than the last.
So, if you want to be part of it, we are waiting for you! Purchasing Aria at any stage guarantees lifetime access to all future updates and versions. Until the release of V4, the price is $900. Once V4 is released, it will automatically rise to $1400.
We are very, very close to the major V4.0 update.
🔥 Upcoming in V4.0
Price $1400
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Machine Learning Integration: Powered by the award-winning XGBoost (latest trained model), Aria will be able to learn and adapt in real time!
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Fully Editable Prompts: Each trader can customize AI behavior by directly instructing the AIs on what they want, with predefined strategy templates also included.
👉 This is where AI stops being generic and starts becoming truly yours.
🏆 Final Stage – ARIA PRO V5.0 – September 2025
Price: $1900
New features planned:
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Prop Firm Mode: Fully compatible with funded account challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.).
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Local/Remote Fine-Tuning: Learn from past results to adapt strategies with precision.
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“GPT Coach” Mode: AI assistant that warns you before trading if there are logical or structural risks.
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Full AI-Powered Strategy Simulation: Test and simulate your complete strategy before going live, with predictive performance insights.
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Live Signals: Just as everything in Aria has been built through community, it will also be the users who decide which strategies Aria will run as live signals, across different instruments and timeframes.
💡 Ideal for: Advanced traders, professionals, or anyone offering services to help others pass funded account challenges.