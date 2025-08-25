UPDATE: FULL INTEGRATION OF ARIA WITH FREE AIs

We are proud to announce the release of Aria Connector EA V3.2, a groundbreaking update that takes intelligent trading to the next level. This version introduces the most requested feature from our community:

For the first time, Aria connects directly with OpenRouter.ai, giving you access to multiple AI models from different providers in one place.





✅ Up to 1000 free daily queries to AI models such as Llama, Gemini, DeepSeek, Qwen, Grok, Mistral and more.



👥 A Solid Community Behing Aria

One of the greatest strengths of Aria is its community of active traders. The more experienced users, who have been working with Aria for months, are extremely collaborative, sharing their presets, helping new traders, and constantly suggesting improvements or new features. Their contributions and ideas are invaluable.

Every day we exchange feedback with all users (both new and experienced) in our private Telegram group (and also here on MQL5). Traders share their perspectives and needs, and our team transforms this input into intermediate updates between major versions, just like this V3.2 release





👉 Being an Aria user means having access not only to a powerful EA, but also to a strong community where everyone works towards the same goal: making each new version more powerful than the last.





So, if you want to be part of it, we are waiting for you! Purchasing Aria at any stage guarantees lifetime access to all future updates and versions. Until the release of V4, the price is $900. Once V4 is released, it will automatically rise to $1400.





We are very, very close to the major V4.0 update .

🔥 Upcoming in V4.0

Price $1400

Machine Learning Integration : Powered by the award-winning XGBoost (latest trained model) , Aria will be able to learn and adapt in real time!

Fully Editable Prompts: Each trader can customize AI behavior by directly instructing the AIs on what they want, with predefined strategy templates also included.

👉 This is where AI stops being generic and starts becoming truly yours.