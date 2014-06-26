Dollar against euro fell after report from U.S.

The dollar was lower against the euro and the yen on Thursday, after U.S. first quarter growth was revised down sharply.

EUR/USD was at 1.3638, not far from the more than two-week high of 1.3650 reached on Wednesday. The pair was likely to find support at 1.3600 and resistance at 1.3670.

The dollar fell after the Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product contracted at an annual rate of 2.9% in the first three months of the year, compared to the consensus forecast for a decline of 1.7%.

The dollar was lower against the yen, with USD/JPY slipping 0.11% to 101.75, close to the two week low of 101.61 set on Wednesday.

The dollar was lower against the euro and the yen on Thursday, after U.S. first quarter growth was revised down sharply.



EUR/USD was at 1.3638, not far from the more than two-week high of 1.3650 reached on Wednesday. The pair was likely to find support at 1.3600 and resistance at 1.3670.

The dollar fell after the Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product contracted at an annual rate of 2.9% in the first three months of the year, compared to the consensus forecast for a decline of 1.7%.

The dollar was lower against the yen, with USD/JPY slipping 0.11% to 101.75, close to the two week low of 101.61 set on Wednesday.

On Thursday the euro was almost unchanged against the yen, with EUR/JPY at 138.78.