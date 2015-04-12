Technical Analysis - NZDUSD totally ranging within 0.7512 support and 0.7606 resistance levels on D1 timeframe

1
311
- Tenkan-sen line is located below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku
indicator with 0.7189 support level and 0.7695 resistance level on W1 timeframe.
- AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicators are indicating the ranging market condition.
- “NZDUSD traded to the 61.8% retracement of its 3 year range today (.7929) and the next level of interest probably isn’t until the 2013 Labor Day gap at .7722. One can’t help but notice that an epic double top is possible with a target of .5898. That would trigger on a drop below .7370.”
- Near term, a failed double bottom triggered 2 weeks ago. Failed patterns can serve as triggers in the other direction (in this case down).
- D1 price is primary bullish with the secondary ranging within 0.7512 support and 0.7606 resistance levels.
Trend:
- H4 - ranging bearish
- D1 - ranging bullish
- W1 - ranging bearish
- MN1 - ranging bearish