Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Resistance Above $59

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices areattempting to launch a recovery after moving downward as expected. Near-term support is in the 11858-86 area (March 18 low, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement), with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 38.2% level at 11679.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are consolidating after moving lower as expected following the appearance of a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the March 12low at 2040.10 exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 2004.60.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices paused to digest gains after rising to test the highest level since mid-February. A daily close above the 50% Fibonacci expansion at 1216.99 exposes the 61.8% level at 1226.11. Alternatively, a reversal below the 38.2% Fib at 1207.88 targets the 23.6% expansion at 1196.61.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are aiming to test resistance at 59.35, the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion, after pushing above the 23.6% level at 56.75. A daily close above resistance exposes the 50% Fib at 61.45. Alternatively, a reversal back below 56.75 targets the 14.6% expansion at 55.15.