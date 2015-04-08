FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk15 / Tue. 07-Apr-2015

EUR/NZD: Short





Possible positions for this week

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk15 / Update Tue. 08-Apr-2015



One position that was opened on March 26 is still open for the pair. The pair is still consolidating after the pullback a few weeks ago but the downtrend can resume again any moment. The NZD looks strong having a currency score of 8 at the moment, it is strong against all currencies. The EUR has a score of 2 and is the weak against all the other currencies except the AUD.The AUD/CHF looks like an opportunity for going short although the strong short term uptrend of Tuesday makes the pair consolidate longer before finding the downtrend again. The AUD has currently only a score of 1 being the weakest currency at the moment. The CHF has a score of 7 being the strongest currency at the moment after the NZD. The Weekly and Daily chart are looking fine for going short but the 4 Hour chart has to show the downtrend also but it is consolidating at the time of writing.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





_______________________________________________________



_______________________________________________________ DISCLAIMER: The articles are my personal opinion, not recommendations, FX trading is risky and not suitable for everyone.The content is for educational purposes only and is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. The content is for 'Forex Trading Journal' purpose only. Nothing should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments. The choice and risk is always yours. Thank you.

The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is also available once a week on my blog at FxTaTrader.com also together with my weekly analysis on my Strategy.