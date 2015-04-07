Dollar regains ground Tuesday; Euro zone data disappoints

On Tuesday the greenback was higher versus its peers, as it regained ground after suffering sharp losses caused by Friday's disappointing report.



EUR/USD retreated 0.60% to 1.0857.

Earlier today, market research group Markit reported that the euro zone's services purchasing managers' index slid to 54.2 last month, from 54.3 in February. Economists had expected the index to stay on the same level.



The British currency was flat, with GBP/USD at 1.4875 even as data showed that U.K. service sector activity expanded at the fastest rate in seven months in March.

Markit said the U.K. services PMI increased to 58.9 last month from a reading of 56.7 in February while economists had expected the index to rise to 57.0 in March.

The dollar was higher against the yen and the Swiss franc, with USD/JPY rising 0.29% to 119.88 and with USD/CHF up 0.38% to 0.9624.

The Australian dollar surged, with AUD/USD rallying 1.20% at 0.7683 after the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that retail sales rose 0.7% in February, exceeding expectations for a 0.4% gain. January's figure was revised to a 0.5% increase from a previously estimated 0.4% uptick.

The Reserve Bank of Australia also gave a boost to the local currency as it decided to hold its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% on Tuesday, in a widely expected decision.

The pair NZD/USD was little changed at 0.7548 and USD/CAD held steady at 1.2478.