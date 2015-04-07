Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Consolidation

Prices declined as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. Near-term support is in the 11858-86 area (March 18 low, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement), with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 38.2% level at 11679.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices moved lower as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the March 12low at 2040.10 exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 2004.60. Alternatively, a reversal above the 14.6% Fib expansion at 2084.00 targets the 2111.00-19.40 area (23.6% threshold, February 25 high).



GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices look poised to continue higher after clearing resistance at 1210.35, the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion. From here, a daily close above the 50% level at 1231.28 exposes the 61.8% Fib at 1252.22. Alternatively, a reversal back below 1210.35 targets the March 31 low at 1178.38.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices continue to tread water below the $60/barrel figure. A close above the March 26 high at 59.75 exposes the February 17 top at 62.98. Alternatively, a push below the 14.6% Fibonacci expansion at 52.76 targets the 23.6% level at 46.47.