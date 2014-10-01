Carl Icahn's comment on Ebay-PayPal split

E-commerce site EBay has announced the plans to split off its payments system PayPal hub into a separate firm. News of the move has boosted EBay shares 7.5 per cent up. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has praised the decision -that was a move he has pushed for much of the year.

PayPal revenues are growing 19% twice as fast as the ones of EBay. Its payment system is available in 203 markets worldwide and is expected to process one billion mobile payments this year.

PayPal's annual revenue is $7.2bn (£4.5bn), while eBay's is $9.9bn and is growing at 10% a year.

"A thorough strategic review... shows that keeping eBay and PayPal together beyond 2015 clearly becomes less advantageous to each business strategically and competitively," EBay's chief executive John Donahoe said.



Spinning off PayPal into a separate publicly traded company next year marks a sharp reversal for EBay, which spent a lot of time, energy and money earlier this year fighting Mr. Icahn and the premise that eBay would be better as two.

Carl Icahn, photo credit: Business Insider



Mr. Icahn has taken a bigger role within eBay as it faces fresh competition in the payments sector from Apple Inc.AAPL +0.64%, which introduced this month a new mobile-payment service hoping to shake up the industry.

Below is what Carl Icahn said on the division: