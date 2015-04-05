FX Weekly Currency Score Wk15 / Sun. 05-Apr-2015

___________________________________________ Last 3 months currency classification

The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis are the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.

The last 3 months currency classifications from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. The necessary charts can be found in the previous article Weekly Currency Score Wk11. The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:



Strong: USD / NZD / GBP. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.

Average: CAD / CHF / JPY. The preferred range is from 3 to 5.

Weak: EUR / AUD. The preferred range is from 1 to 2.

___________________________________________



Currency Score

Most of the currencies are at the right level except for the following combination. The CHF is 2 points higher and the GBP is 2 points lower.

There is a strong pullback at the moment for the GBP when looking at the market as a whole.

There is significant increase of momentum for the CHF which is getting stronger.

The pairs that we may look at are all most probably trending except for the pairs with the GBP which are most probably ranging.



For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below that the CHF is having a score of 7 and the GBP a score of 4. A strong currency should have by preference a score of 6 or higher and an average currency a score from 3 to 5. The CHF is getting stronger lately and switched places with the GBP.The conclusion is:





___________________________________________



Currency Score difference



AUD/NZD with the CAD/CHF

AUD/CHF with the NZD/CAD





___________________________________________

The AUD/NZD is in a downtrend and at the Bollinger Band.

The CAD/CHF is in a downtrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band. The downtrend is resuming.

The AUD/CHF is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band. The downtrend is resuming.

The NZD/CAD is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

___________________________________________

