How To Trade - Trading short term and long term Moving Averages

Simple moving average Exponential moving average Smoothed moving average Linear weighted moving average

There are 4 types of MA:Trader can choose the periods used to calculate the moving average. If trader uses short periods then MA will react faster. For example if trader uses 7 day MA, it will react to price change faster than a 14 day or 21 day MA would. However, MA might result in the indicator giving false signals.





If another trader uses longer time periods then the MA will react much slower. For example, if traders use 14 day MA so it will react much slower.









The moving averages can be used for various task, but it is suggested that they are used with other technical indicators. The great thing about moving averages is that they simplify data for the eyes.

