Technical Analysis: Important cycle turn window coming up for the S&P 500

April is shaping up to be an interesting period for the S&P 500. A host of important long-term cyclical relationships should influence throughout April, but the first few days and last few days of the month look to be especially important. The first real test for the market will come around the end of this week as a perfect 3,141 “pi cycle” trading day count from the October 2002 low in the index should influence the market. Interestingly this relationship will coincide with the release of US March payrolls data. What this will mean for the index is the tricky part as it is stuck in a pretty clear range at the moment. Our general modus operandi around these key cyclical periods or windows is to look to fade the prevailing trend. There isn’t really one at the moment to fade, though a break of 2040 or a push back over 2119 would start to get us looking for a potential reversal.