FX Monthly Currency Score April / Sunday. 29-Mar-2015

The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this week. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the monthly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 2 times a month on this blog.It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 3 time frames, the monthly, weekly and daily. The result of the technical analysis are the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.

Last 12 months currency classification

The last 12 months currency classification from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. See for more information the article: Monthly Currency Score for Jan. where the charts are available. There are no changes since January and the currencies are classified for the coming months as follows:



Strong: USD / NZD / GBP

Average: CHF /CAD

Weak: JPY / AUD / EUR

Currency Score

All the currencies are at the right level except for the CAD and the JPY, they switched places.

There are no significant pullbacks at the moment except for the JPY which is having a light pullback.

The pairs that we may look at are all most probably trending.



For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below that all the currencies fit nicely within the proposed range for each classification. These are as follows: Strong > 5 , Weak < 4 and average are 4 and 5. The conclusion is:





Currency Score difference



EUR/USD with the GBP/AUD

EUR/NZD with the USD/CAD

AUD/USD with the EUR/GBP

EUR/USD with the AUD/NZD





The EUR/USD is clearly in a downtrend but outside the Bollinger Band.

The GBP/AUD is clearly in an uptrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/NZD is clearly in a downtrend but outside the Bollinger Band.

The USD/CAD is clearly in an uptrend and but outside the Bollinger Band.

The AUD/USD is clearly in a downtrend and slightly outside the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/GBP is clearly in a downtrend and slightly outside the Bollinger Band.

The AUD/NZD is clearly in a downtrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

