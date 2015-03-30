FX Monthly ranking and rating for April / Sunday. 29-Mar-2015

A nice combination for the coming month(s) may be e.g.:
- EUR/USD with the GBP/AUD
- EUR/NZD with the USD/CAD
- AUD/USD with the EUR/GBP
- EUR/USD with the AUD/NZD
Because of the high volatility in the CHF pairs they are also high in the ranking and rating list. However, when looking at the rating it is clear to see that most of the pairs are not in a strong trend. Reason for the high volatilty is that the EUR/CHF was taken away.
FxTaTrader Forex monthly ranking
and rating April / Sunday 29-March-2015
There will be no more than 21 trading days between
each update in case of a period with maximum 3 weeks in between. This
is a reasonable period when considering that the
smallest time
frame used is the daily, meaning 21 price bars/candlesticks.
The Ranking ans Rating list will be published on Monday around the 1st and 16th of the month and the Currency Score on Thursday around the 1st of the month. Reason for this is that on Tuesday and Wednesday there are Weekly updates.
The review on the strategy will be published once a month in the week that there are no other monthly articles. This is most of the times week 2 or 4 of the month.
This longer term strategy does not differ much from the weekly strategy. There are 3 important differences:
- The decisions are based on the monthly chart instead of the weekly chart and the timing is based on the weekly chart instead of the daily chart. There is no context chart.
- There is also more emphasis on taking carry trades because positions will be held longer.
- The profit target is based on the ATR of the monthly chart
instead
of the weekly chart.
DISCLAIMER: The articles are my personal opinion, not recommendations, FX trading is risky and not suitable for everyone.The content is for educational purposes only and is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. The content is for 'Forex Trading Journal' purpose only. Nothing should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments. The choice and risk is always yours. Thank you.