EURUSD Threatens Bearish RSI Momentum Despite Dovish ECB Draghi; GBPUSD Continues to Underperform

Even though European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi continues to endorse a dovish tone for monetary policy, EUR/USD may face a larger correction as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) breaks out of the bearish trend.

Euro remains at risk of facing additional headwinds especially as Greece struggles to reach an agreement, while policymakers favor a weaker exchange rate.

Despite the push higher, Speculative Sentiment Index (SSI) shows retail crowd remains net-short EUR/USD, with the ratio sliding to -2.00.

GBP/USD Continues to Underperform; U.K. Inflation to Slow Further.



Despite the bullish RSI momentum, failure to push & close above the 1.5000 handle may continue to produce range-bound prices in GBP/USD.

However, a further slowdown in the headline & core U.K. CPI may spark a further decline in the sterling as the Bank of England (BoE) remains in no rush to normalize monetary policy.

Will stay flat on GBP/USD amid the string of closing price above 1.4700-10 (78.6% expansion).



