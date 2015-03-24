Technical Chart Patterns Analysis for EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and USDCHF

0
863
EURUSD
- “There is a long term level to be aware of. The line that extends off
of the 2008 and 2010 lows is at about 1.0545 this week. The March 2003
low is at 1.0499. The next area of long term interest probable isn’t
until about .96 (2001 high and Sep 2002 low). Above 1.08 would indicate a
behavior change.” EURUSD finished the week above 1.08, indicating
potential for a period of sideways trading in the coming months. The
first important resistance stems from former slope support just below
1.13 over the next several weeks.
GBPUSD
- “A breakout from a 1 month inverse head and shoulders pattern is valid
above today’s low (breakout day) but GBPUSD does face channel resistance
at this level. The reversal pattern’s objective is 1.5494, which is in
line with the December low at 1.5485.”
- “GBPUSD met the target and traded into the mid-1.5500s this week. There
is good resistance here from former lows and slopes on multiple time
frames. A breakdown towards 1.4250-1.4350 may be underway.” The weekly
reversal casts doubt on the call for 1.4350. Be aware of slope
resistance that caught the February high near 1.55 over the next several
weeks.
AUDUSD
- “AUDUSD Focus remains on the lower end of the channel in the low .70s
but channel resistance must hold. A push above would indicate an
important behavior change.” It’s decision time for AUDUSD as the rate is
pushing the limits of resistance that has contained the downtrend since
September. A break higher opens up .8180 (former support line turned
resistance in January).
NZDUSD
- “NZDUSD traded to the 61.8% retracement of its 3 year range today
(.7929) and the next level of interest probably isn’t until the 2013
Labor Day gap at .7722. One can’t help but notice that an epic double
top is possible with a target of .5898. That would trigger on a drop
below .7370.”
- If the major double top is going to prove successful, then the February
high needs to remain in place. Risk of a double bottom has emerged that
would yield an objective of .8038 although Kiwi would probably face
pressure from longer term slope resistance near .7780.
USD/PY
- “Continue to favor a broad range as 119.80-120.70 as resistance and
116.40-117.10 as support. A move through either one of these zones would
define target zones of 124-128 and 110-114.”
- “USDJPY is flirting with a breakout from the cited resistance zone
(120.70). The next area of interest on the upside would be
123.16-124.13. A daily close below 119.50 would indicate a reversal.”
The lack of volume on strength since January warns that all is not well
with the USDJPY uptrend. A daily close below 119.50 would probably usher
in 116.50 quickly.
USDCAD
- “The contracting range indicates potential for a triangle from the
high. Typically, a triangle will lead to a thrust in the direction of
the preceding trend.” Triangle targets are 1.3074 and 1.3245. If the
path is still higher, then former triangle resistance should provide
support if reached (about 1.2550).” The slight new high satisfies
minimum requirements for a triangle thrust. USDCAD risks a return to
1.19 (old resistance line).
USDCHF
- “An upper parallel and long term trendline are possible resistance near 1.0180 before the January high.” 1.0180 is still a level to know for resistance but also be aware of 1.0021 as a level that could influence as resistance now. Support is estimated at .9288.