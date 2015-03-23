GOLD Technical Analysis 2015, 22.03 - 29.03: Market Rally Started

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The gold standard in spreading your risk is glistening (based on independent article)

In China, Chairman Mao banned gold ownership in 1950 - and the ban continued until 2003 when the Chinese gold market was liberalised. The per capita gold buying and ownership of 1.3 billion Chinese people is increasing from near zero levels.

Only this week, a report by ANZ Bank said that gold prices would double to over $2,400/oz in the coming years due to a doubling in Asian demand and global investment. "Greater demand from investors and central banks will see gold prices rise materially over the long term."

"Most of the time, you don't want to pay for it. But if you need it, you're glad you have it," ANZ said of physical gold.

Gold is an asset class that attracts a lot of heated debate and very wide-ranging opinions in Ireland and internationally.

Some hate gold and see it as a useless "chunk of metal" with no value at all. Others see it as a finite and rare currency, and the best form of money throughout history and indeed today.

As is often the case in such debate, the truth is somewhere in between.

Gold, like stocks, euros or any form of wealth, is neither good nor bad, per se. However, there is a growing body of academic and other independent research that shows that gold has value as a hedging instrument and a safe-haven asset.

"Gold can serve as a hedge against declining values of key fiat currencies."

These are not the words of some so-called 'gold bug', warning that paper currencies are set to collapse in value. Rather, they are part of the recent findings of the UK's influential and respected Chatham House, or the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

"Holding gold - the world's only independent currency - gives you some protection against the incompetence and idiocy of Europe's bickering politicians. So keep it."

The second quotation is from Merryn Somerset-Webb, one of the leading finance columnists at the Financial Times and one of the most respected financial experts in the UK.

Chatham House and Ms Somerset- Webb are part of a growing consensus about the importance of having an allocation to gold as part of diversified investment and pension portfolios.

The key to successful long-term investing is diversification and owning a range of different assets.