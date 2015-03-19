THE NEXT FINANCIAL CRISIS, Part II - Protecting Yourself with GOLD, Oil and Index ETF’s

Gold and silver have a little trickier of a situation to navigate and invest for maximum returns over the next 2+ years.

The most important thing to realize is that when a full blown bear market starts virtually all stocks and commodities drop including gold, silver and oil. Knowing that, investors must be aware that when the stock market starts its bear market the fear will rise and investors will inevitably sell their holdings and this means we could see gold and oil continue to fall much further from these levels before a true bottom is in place.Is this time different than the 2008/09 bear market? Yes, this time we have possible wars starting, oil pipelines overseas being cut off, counties and currencies failing and even negative bond yields in some parts of the world – it’s a mess to say the least. There are a lot of things unfolding, most seem to be negative for the economy.The currency problems and possible war breakout will be bullish for gold and oil. So if a bear market starts in equities, and a war or currency fails gold and oil should rally while stocks fall.But if we don’t have those sever crisis’ then if gold and oil break below their critical support level which is the red line on the charts and a bear market in stocks start you do not want to be long stocks or commodities.

We have drawn a line in the sand for gold at $1050. If this level is broken then $815 per/ounce is not out of the question. It seems everyone is bullish on precious metals and have been buying like crazy.



