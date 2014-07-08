Dow Jones 30 forecast for the week of July 7, 2014

The Dow Jones 30 had a strong showing during the holiday shortened week, as Friday was Independence Day in the United States. That being the case, looking at the market we can see that there was certainly enough pressure from the buyers to make a case that we are heading into another leg up. The fact that we cleared the 17,000 level courses very bullish, and we believe that the market is going to try to reach the 20,000 level over the longer term. We are buyers on dips, and quite frankly we just be buying here as well.











