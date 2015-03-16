Economic calendar March 16-20

Below are listed the economic events due in the period from March 16 to March 20 which are likely to influence the market sentiment.



Monday, March 16



Switzerland is to release data on producer prices and retail sales.

Germany's Bundesbank is to post its monthly report.

Canada is to post a report on foreign securities purchases.

The U.S. is to produce reports on industrial production and manufacturing activity in the New York region, as well as private sector data on the housing market.

Tuesday, March 17



The Reserve Bank of Australia is to unveil the minutes of its latest policy meeting, giving investors insight into how officials view the economy and their policy options.

The Bank of Japan is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish its rate statement, which outlines economic conditions and the factors affecting the monetary policy decision.

The ZEW Institute is to report on German economic sentiment.



The euro area is to release revised data on consumer inflation.

Canada is to publish data on manufacturing sales.

The U.S. is to report on building permits and housing starts.

Wednesday, March 18



Japan is to publish data on the trade balance.

The U.K. is to report its latest employment report, which includes a look at the unemployment rate, the change in the number of people employed and average earnings.

At the same time, the Bank of England is to publish the minutes of its February meeting.

Canada is to post data on wholesale sales.

The Fed is to announce its federal funds rate and publish its rate statement, which outlines economic projection and the factors affecting the monetary policy decision. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is to hold what will be a closely watched a post-policy meeting press conference.

Later Wednesday, New Zealand is to release data on gross domestic product.

Thursday, March 19



Switzerland is to publish data on the trade balance.

The Swiss National Bank is to announce its Libor rate and publish its monetary policy assessment.

Later Thursday, the U.S. is to release reports on jobless claims, the current account and manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region.

Friday, March 20



The BoJ is to publish the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting.

The U.K. is to report on public sector borrowing.

Canada is to finish the week with a report on consumer inflation and retail sales.