Amazon China announced flagship store on Tmall.com - delivery services have reached over 1,400 districts and counties in China

It will be formally launched in April 2015.



This flagship store will initially provide Chinese netizens with directly procured imported products, including shoes, food, wine, kitchenware, and toys.



Products sold on Amazon's Tmall flagship store will be delivered via Amazon China's logistics system. At present, Amazon China's same-day delivery and next-day delivery services have reached over 1,400 districts and counties in China; meanwhile, the company has established more than 5,000 pick-up sites across the country, which offer flexible delivery options to consumers.

Niu Yinghua, vice president of Amazon China, said that Amazon aims to provide products from all over the world to Chinese consumers, no matter where they are.



With the entry of Amazon, Tmall will be able to learn from Amazon's global supply chain management model; at the same time, Amazon will bring more international products to the Tmall platform, which is owned by rival Alibaba.

