DAX forecast for the week of July 7, 2014, Technical Analysis

The DAX as you can see had a positive week over the last five sessions, but remains just below the recent highs. We did in fact close above the €10,000 level though, so we believe that the momentum is certainly with the buyers at this point in time. On a break of the recent highs from a couple of weeks ago, we believe that this market and then in fact runs to the €12,000 level first. After that, we believe that the market will go much higher. Pullbacks should be looked at as buying opportunities.